IMPHAL: Ten Naga MLAs from the violence-hit Manipur have stated that the Naga community of the state do not wish to be a part of the “separate administration” as demanded by ten Kuki-Chin legislators from the state.

The Naga MLAs, while briefing the media on Friday (June 09), stated that the Naga dominated areas in Manipur must not be included in any possible discussions on creation of a “separate administration”.

The ten Naga MLAs from Manipur, who made this statement, include five from NPF, two BJP MLAs, and two NPP legislators.

The five NPF MLAs are: Manipur Khashim Vashum, Leishio Keishing, Awangbow Newmai, Ram Muivah and Losii Dikho.

Khashim Vashumis also the Manipur transport minister.

The two Naga BJP MLAs are: SS Olish and Dinganglung Ganmei.

On the other hand the two national people’s party (NPP) MLAs are: N Kayisii and Janhemlung Panmei.

“We had informed union home minister Amit Shah that the Naga areas must not be included in any kind of discussions on separate administration,” the Naga MLAs from Manipur said.

“Amit Shah conveyed to us [10 Naga MLAs and Outer Manipur MP, Dr. Lorho Pfoze] very very clearly that in the event of any plan for ‘Separate Administration’ or any other arrangement, all the three communities will be consulted properly,” said Naga minister Awangbow Newmai.

It may be mentioned here that ten tribal MLAs from Manipur, on May 12, had demanded a “separate administration”.

The ten (10) Manipur MLAs, belonging to the Kuki community in the state, had sought “separation from the state of Manipur”.

This demand by the tribal MLAs followed ethnic clashes between the Kuki and Meitei communities of the state and subsequent large-scale violence across the state.

Meanwhile, the 10 tribal MLAs from Manipur, who demanded separate administration, following breaking out of the violence in the state have been served with show cause notices by the state’s assembly.

The show cause notices to the 10 tribal MLAs were issued by the ethics and privilege committee of the Manipur assembly.

The committee stated that the 10 MLAs violated the ethics of the Manipur legislative assembly by demanding ‘disintegration’ of the state.

On the other hand, the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) in Mizoram has extended support to the “separate administration” demand of the 10 tribal MLAs from Manipur.

This was informed by the youth president of the MNF Zodinpuia while speaking to the media in Aizawl on Thursday (June 08).

The MNF leader stated that the party stand in support of the demand of the tribal community of Manipur for a “separate administration”.

Zodinpuia added that the ruling party in Mizoram will continue to extend all possible help to “our kindred brothers” from Manipur.

“The MNF will continue to provide humanitarian assistance (to the displaced tribals from Manipur),” MNF youth president Zodinpuia said.

It may be mentioned here that Mizoram currently is sheltering over 10,000 displaced people from Manipur.

Manipur has been on the boil since May 3 after clashes broke out between two communities in state and subsequent large-scale violence.

Nearly 100 people lost their lives and thousands of people were displaced following the clashes and subsequent violence in the state.