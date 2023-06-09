AIZAWL: The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) in Mizoram has extended support to the “separate administration” demand of the 10 tribal MLAs from Manipur.

This was informed by the youth president of the MNF Zodinpuia while speaking to the media in Aizawl on Thursday (June 08).

The MNF leader stated that the party stand in support of the demand of the tribal community of Manipur for a “separate administration”.

Zodinpuia added that the ruling party in Mizoram will continue to extend all possible help to “our kindred brothers” from Manipur.

“The MNF will continue to provide humanitarian assistance (to the displaced tribals from Manipur),” MNF youth president Zodinpuia said.

It may be mentioned here that Mizoram currently is sheltering over 10,000 displaced people from Manipur.

Majority of the displaced people are sheltered in government buildings such as community halls, schools and makeshift relief camps.

Over 7000 people are taking refuge in Kolasib and Aizawl districts of Mizoram, while over 2400 are in Saitual district.

On the other hand, the 10 tribal MLAs from Manipur, who demanded separate administration, following breaking out of the violence in the state have been served with show cause notices by the state’s assembly.

The show cause notices to the 10 tribal MLAs were issued by the ethics and privilege committee of the Manipur assembly.

The committee stated that the 10 MLAs violated the ethics of the Manipur legislative assembly by demanding ‘disintegration’ of the state.

It may be mentioned here that Manipur has been on the boil since May 3 after clashes broke out between two communities in state and subsequent large-scale violence.

Nearly 100 people lost their lives and thousands of people were displaced following the clashes and subsequent violence in the state.