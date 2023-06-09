IMPHAL: Convenor of Northeast Democratic Alliance (NEDA) and chief minister of Assam – Himanta Biswa Sarma – will visit the violence-hit state of Manipur.

NEDA convenor and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma will arrive in Manipur on June 10 on a day-long visit.

During his stay in Manipur, the NEDA convenor will hold a meeting with chief minister N Biren Singh.

Sarma will also interact with BJP MLAs from Manipur.

The NEDA convenor will also take stock of the current situation in the state.

Himanta Biswa Sarma’s trip to Manipur comes just days after union home minister Amit Shah concluded his visit of the state.

It may be mentioned here that Manipur is witnessing fresh violence after a short period of peace.

It may be mentioned here that Manipur has been on the boil since May 3 after clashes broke out between two communities in state and subsequent large-scale violence.

Nearly 100 people lost their lives and thousands of people were displaced following the clashes and subsequent violence in the state.