Imphal: A 42-year-old woman protester was injured in police firing on Saturday in Manipur’s Imphal West district.

Asem Rani Devi, a resident of Singjamei Chingamathak, was among the hundreds of women who were blocking the NH 102 near Imo filling Oil Pump, Singjamei Chingamathak Nameirakpam Leikai, Imphal west district at around 2.21 pm.

Police opened fire when they gave a hot chase to a car to stop. The car was reportedly involved in a looting case.

The woman was hit by a bullet in her left leg. She was immediately rushed to the Jawaharlal Nehru Insitute of Medical Sciences, Imphal for medical treatment.

The woman is said to be in stable condition. She told reporters at the hospital that she will fight for the preservation of the territorial integrity of Manipur till she breathed her last.

The incident comes amid a 24-hour general strike called by the Coordinating Committee (CC) of 27 Assembly Constituencies.

The CC is demanding to convene an “Emergency Assembly Session” to discuss the prevailing situation and other pressing matters.

Manipur has been on the boil for the past 3 months owing to ethnic violence between the Kukis and Meiteis. The violence has claimed the lives of over 160 individuals, including women and children.