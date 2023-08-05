Imphal: Normal life was crippled in Manipur on Saturday following a 24-hour general strike called by the Coordinating Committee of 27 Assembly Constituencies, demanding to convene an “Emergency Assembly Session” to discuss the prevailing situation and other pressing matters.

The strike came into force at midnight on Friday.

Meanwhile, an official notification stated that the State Cabinet has recommended to the Governor of Manipur for summoning the 4th session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly on August 21, 2023.

However, the convenor of the committee, L Binod, said it is very unfortunate that the Assembly Session will be convened in the third week of August.

Also Read: Assam: Kamal Medhi approaches court over suspension from AAP

The committee also urged the Government to convene an Emergency Session and discuss the pressing matters at hand and send a resolution for upholding the Integrity of the State to the Parliament before the adjournment of the monsoon session, which is scheduled to adjourn on August 20.

Also Read: Assam: One detained in Guwahati in connection with Rashtriya Bajrang Dal arms training

In response to the shutdown, hundreds of thousands of shutdown supporters blocked the roads at different locations across the state. All business establishments, shops, vendors, hotels, motels, entertainment houses, and oil depots were closed.

No educational institutions functioned during the shutdown.

Inter-state and inter-district buses did not operate. Taxis and autorickshaws also kept off the road. However, flight services continued as usual. However, security forces and police vehicles were seen plying on the roads to maintain law and order.