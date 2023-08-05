Guwahati: Kamal Kumar Medhi has moved the court in connection with his suspension from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Assam unit terming it as unconstitutional.

Kamal Kumar Medhi who is a known activist in the state has approached the Civil Court and filed a case.

The case registered revolves around the suspension actions initiated by AAP state president Bhaben Choudhury.

Medhi speaking on the issue said that he was “illegally” suspended from the Aam Aadmi Party.

He was suspended on July 4 over a statement he made on ‘Gogois’.

Medhi added that the suspension had been executed in violation of the established rules and regulations stipulated within the AAP constitution.

He claimed that since he was a vice president in the AAP Assam unit, suspending him needed approval from the Central AAP committee. “However, the state committee in Assam did not take the approval or even send me a show-cause notice before suspending me”, Medhi added.

He said, “A state president as per the rules cannot suspend a VP without approval. The entire thing seems to be a conspiracy.”

Kamal Kumar Medhi expressed confidence in the judicial system, expressing his belief that the court would uphold justice in this matter.