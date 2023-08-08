Imphal: The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, urging him to intervene in resolving the crisis in Manipur.

The memorandum, which was submitted to the PM Office by COCOMI representative Athouba Khuraijam, includes resolutions adopted at a mammoth rally held in Imphal on July 29.

The COCOMI demanded the extermination of foreign (illegal immigrants) Chin-Kiki narco-terrorism in Manipur. It reiterated its stand against the demand for a separate administration for the Kukis.

The COCOMI also demanded the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state with 1951 as the base year.

The COCOMI is pressing the central government to restore peace in the strife-torn state. Manipur is on the boil due to ethnic violence between the Kukis and the Meiteis that started on May 3, which left over 160 people dead and displaced over 60,000.

The Kukis are demanding a separate administration, while the COCOMI is for the territorial integrity of Manipur. The central government has been accused of playing delaying tactics in finding an amicable solution to the issue.

The COCOMI’s memorandum comes at a time when the Manipur government is under increasing pressure to address the issue of communal violence.