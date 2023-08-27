GUWAHATI: Niri9, an Assam-based OTT platform, has been awarded Time2 Leap National Award for being the “Emerging Digital Platform of the Year”.

The award was presented to the Assam-based OTT platform on August 26 in Mumbai at a function.

The award was received by director of Niri Media Dr Junmoni Devi Khaund and was handed over to her by Dr S Glory Swarupa, director general for MSME, Government of India in the 3rd edition of MSME startup innovation summit and awards, which took place in BKC Mumbai.

Director of Niri 9 Dr Junmoni Devi Khaund on the occasion said, “This is a proud moment for me and my hardworking team of Niri 9, with this our responsibilities has increased and we will definitely try our best to bring good contents in our platform in coming days in multiple languages.”

“With this I would also put my focus on developing local stories from our region and work with film makers to give them the platform to showcase their creativity,” she added.

On the occasion the trailer of Niri Media’s upcoming Hindi feature film “KOOKI” was launched.

Actor Nishanka Khaund and the lead actor Ritisha Khaund, Music director Tapan Dutta were present with the director of the film Pranob Deka..

KOOKI is a Niri media production film, directed by Pranob Deka, story by Dr. Junmoni Devi Khaund starring Ritisha Khaund, Rajesh Tailang, Dipannita Sharma, Ritu Shivpuri, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Bodhisattva Sharma, Kamal Lochan, Bibhuti Bhusan Hazarika, Preety Kongkona, Ranjeev Lal Barua and many more.

The other team members include DOP Gyan Gautam, Editor Jhulan Krishna Mahanta, Final Edit Anoop Singh, Trailer and Teaser Som Chavan, Music Directors Pallav Talukdar, Sourabh Mahanta, Tapan Dutta, Background Score Tapan Dutta, Sound Design and Mixing Amrit Pritam and Debajit Changmai, Singer Mohammad Faiz and Kritika Sharma, Divya Kumar Bhagwan Pushkarna and Sunidhi Chouhan, Lyrics by Abhinash Chouhan, Ibson Lal Barua, Dr Sagar, Costume Reeya Phukan, Makeup Biswajit Kalita, Art Director Golok Saha, VFX Amit Das and Tarunabh Dutta, Graphic Design Amit Das and Anupam Bordoloi, Social Media Birju K Goswami, Nishaka Khaund, Gaurab Kashyap, Associate Writers Bishnloyoti Handique , Mrigendra N Konwar, Diksha Khaund, Digital Media support NKTV, Casting Director Amit Sarma, Preeti Gupta, Mrigendra N Konwar, Abhijit Nath, DI Square Studio Mumbai, Colorist Sashank Jha, Executive producer Dr Junmoni Devi Khaund.