AIZAWL: Security forces in Mizoram have recovered and seized a consignment of areca nuts in Champhai district.

The seizure was made by the troopers of the Assam Rifles on Sunday (September 03).

The seized consignment of areca nuts has been estimated to be worth Rs 89.6 lakh.

The seizure was made in a joint operation by combined team of Assam Rifles and Customs Preventive Force Champhai in Mizoram.

“Assam Rifles… recovered 160 bags of areca nuts worth Rs 89.6 lakh in… New Champhai district,” an official statement said.

The statement added that the areca nuts consignment has been handed over to Custom Preventive Force, Champhai in Mizoram for further legal proceedings.