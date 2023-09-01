CHAMPHAI: A major rockslide has been reported from Saichal road in Champhai district of Mizoram.

Saichal road connects Champhai district in Mizoram with Churachandpur district in Manipur.

According to sources, many vehicles have been left stranded due to the rockslide.

No injury or casualty due to the rockslide has been reported from the rockslide site.

An official statement regarding the same is yet to be announced by the authorities in Mizoram.

Several areas in Mizoram are prone to landslides during the monsoon season.

Several landslides were reported from different locations in Mizoram during the monsoon season this year.

(More details awaited)