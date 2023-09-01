Aizawl: The Mizoram government has introduced a collective farming policy to ensure proper and systematic management of wet rice cultivation areas by farmers, state agriculture minister C. Lalrinsanga said on Thursday.

The existing system of wet rice cultivation is unprofitable and harvest could not increase as the owners used to hire farmers or tenants from outside the state, who cultivated the land and the harvest was divided into two equal parts between the owner and the farmer. This system has resulted in losses for the owners and has prevented the state from increasing its rice production.

To address this problem, the government has devised a collective farming policy, which will divide the caretakers of wet rice cultivation areas into two categories: Category-I will cover 51 to 100 land or WRC area owners or farmers, and Category-II will cover 20-50 owners or farmers. The wet rice cultivation owners will function as Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) and will be assisted to increase their rice and vegetable production by employing modern methods.

The FPOs will be provided with tilling machines, sowing machines, harvesting machines, and other necessary equipment. They will also be given equity grants and corpus funds. In addition, they can also avail financial assistance from agriculture infrastructure funds such as NABARD, NDC, and SFAC.

The agricultural minister said that a survey is being conducted at Zophai cluster and Saihapui cluster in Kolasib district to form FPOs. Serchhip Mat Zawlpui area and Lunglei Nghasih cluster will also be used as a pilot project. FPOs will also be set up in different parts of the state.

Under the new system, a proper cropping pattern has been devised and at least three crops—rice, maize, and vegetables for the winter season—will be cultivated in a year.

Lalrinsanga also said that Integrated Farming System (IFS) or terrace farming is being implemented under the FOCUS program in Khawrihnim-Mamit district, Chhungte-Champhai district, Samthang-Champhai district, Hualtu-Serchhip district, Sialsir-Serchhip district, Chawngtlai district, Chhawrtui district, Lungchhuan district, Suangkuang district, and Thingdawl village area.

The collective farming policy is a major step by the Mizoram government to boost rice production and improve the livelihoods of farmers. It is expected to be a success and will help the state achieve its goal of self-sufficiency in rice production.