Assam: Tensions flared up once again at Silsako in Assam’s Guwahati on Friday as hundreds of women came out to protest the eviction drive by the GMDA.

The police and administration had moved to the Silsako to reclaim approximately 130 bighas of land from alleged encroachment.

Protests have erupted in response to the administration’s eviction efforts, leading to clashes between protestors and law enforcement authorities.

In a shocking turn of events, women from the protesting community tore their own clothes as a sign of protest against the eviction.

They said that they would rather die than be evicted from their homes.

The police tried to disperse the crowd, but the women refused to budge.

The situation is still volatile, and it is unclear how it will be resolved.

While officials said that they had given prior notice to the people to evict the site, the residents claimed that they had nowhere to go and the government had not arranged any alternative options for them.

It may be mentioned that earlier a magisterial probe was ordered into the “eviction drive” at Silsako Beel in Guwahati, Assam.

This magisterial probe into the “eviction drive” at Silsako Beel in Guwahati was ordered by the Kamrup-Metro district administration following a directive from the Assam Human Rights Commission (AHRC).

The probe will be conducted by additional district magistrate (ADM) Priyanshu Bharadwaj.

Further, the assistant commissioner and executive magistrate of Kamrup Metro district in Assam Bhaskar Jyoti Kalita has been directed to assist Priyanshu Bharadwaj in the probe.

In February this year, the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) launched an eviction drive at Silsako Beel, a protected wetland in Guwahati, Assam.

Nearly 250 “illegally constructed” houses on Silsako Beel in Guwahati, Assam were demolished in the eviction drive.

