Guwahati: A mentally challenged person was reportedly lynched by a mob in Dhemaji of Assam on Thursday.

The incident was reported from the Paschim Subashi Gaon under Lakhipathar Panchayat in the Dhemaji district.

The victim, identified as Khagen Gogoi, got into a verbal argument with a group of people over a minor issue.

The argument soon turned violent and the mob attacked Gogoi, killing him.

Following the incident, some locals accused that the ambulance arrived late on the scene and instead of going to a hospital, took the person to the police station.

A local alleged that the person could have been saved had he received proper medical attention.

Gogoi’s family members arrived at the police station after his death and were involved in a scuffle with the ambulance service workers.]

They further demanded a proper investigation into the matter.