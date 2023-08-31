Guwahati: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has begun a special summary revision of the electoral roll in Assam in accordance with the delimited assembly and parliamentary constituencies of the state.

The final list of polling stations will be published on November 10, while the draft electoral roll will be published on December 1 and the final electoral roll will come out on January 31, 2024.

“However, the updating process will continue till the date of announcement of election schedule by the ECI,” Assam chief electoral officer (CEO) Anurag Goel said in a press conference in Guwahati on Thursday.

The final order of delimitation of boundaries of the assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies of Assam was published on August 11 and got approval from the President of India on August 16.

“Prior to the revision of electoral rolls in respect of newly delimited constituencies, intensive pre-revision of EROs (electoral registration officers) and 100% physical verification through field machinery will be undertaken,” Goel said.

“There will be a major change in the electoral rolls. Some new constituencies have come up while boundaries of some existing constituencies have changed. In the process, 80% of polling stations will be the same, 10% will be shifted and 10% will be new,” Goel also said.

He further said that the poll panel will conduct a pre-First Level Checking (FLC) of EVMs in each district of the state from September 1 to 19. A meeting with representatives of all political parties was also held on Wednesday in this regard.

“After, pre-FLC, the FLC will be conducted in all 50 election districts of the state. The faulty machines found in the process will be sent to Hyderabad. We can say about the requirement of EVMs only after reorganisation of polling station according to delimitation order,” Goel added.