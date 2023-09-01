Guwahati: At least four people were killed in a motorcycle accident in Hazaripara of Dhubri, Assam on Thursday night.

The incident involved a collision between two motorcycles, one of which was carrying three people.

The three people on the motorcycle were killed instantly, while the fourth person, who was riding the other motorcycle, sustained serious injuries.

The deceased have been identified as Noorbakta Khan, Zahinur Khan, Abu Bakar Siddique, and Mohammad Hussain.

They were all residents of Bilasipara and were reportedly riding very harshly.

Following the accident, the motorcycles were seized by the police further to investigate the exact cause of the accident.