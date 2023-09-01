Shilling: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) Chief Executive Member Pyniaid Sing Syiem has warned Khasi women against shielding non-indigenous traders who do not possess trade licenses to run their business within the Council’s jurisdiction in Meghalaya.

Syiem said that he was dismayed to see Khasi women claiming ownership of shops that belonged to non-Khasis who did not have trade licenses.

He said that this was a huge cause of concern for the KHADC and that the jain-kyrshah, a traditional drape worn by Khasi women, should not be used to shield illegal traders.

He recalled that during a recent inspection, it was found that some non-Khasis did not have trade licenses.

He said that those who did not have a trade license issued by the district council, especially non-Khasis, could not operate any business.

Syiem urged Khasi women to stop shielding illegal traders and to cooperate with the KHADC in its efforts to regulate trade in the region.