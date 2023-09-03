Aizawl: Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y Chanrachud on Saturday said that the judiciary or court of justice stands for the peaceful resolution of problems.

After inaugurating the new of building of the Aizawl bench of Gauhati High Court at Mizoram New Capital Complex (MINECO) or Secretariat complex in Aizawl, Chanrachud said that the important message that the judiciary or court or justice send across society is that “We stand for the rule of law, we stand for the peaceful resolution of disputes.”

He said that the rule of law sustains the nation and judges, lawyers and the litigants who come to the court are an important message in the democratic values of the nation.

“There are so many countries in the world where the resolution of problems takes place through arms and weapons. But the importance of our institution is that we have replaced a culture of violence with a culture of dialogue, a culture of tolerance, a culture of understanding and the realisation that we share the shared values for bringing about human happiness,” he said.

He said that all dispensation of justice is a sense of compassion, which understands the problems of all human beings.

Chanrachud said that every citizen has a vital role to strengthen the court of justice because in the work, which one does, whether it is a private lawyer or a government advocate, one emphasizes political value, which is crucial to the stability and survival of the nation.

He said that the sense of dialogue between communities, different stakeholders has promoted a sense of understanding across the Indian nation.



While urging more women to join the judiciary, the CJI said that special efforts should be made to ensure that the workplace is more conducive to women.

The CJI also said that the new high court building with modern infrastructure is a step in the right direction and will dispense the seeds of justice and the rule of law.

The new building of the Aizawl bench of Gauhati High Court was constructed from Non- Lapseable Central Pool Resources (NLCPR) with a sanction amount of Rs. 4624. 12 lakh.

Architectural and Structural design was done by Mizoram PWD and North East Consultancy Services is the contractor.

It comprises main building, advocate building and visiting judge building with the total floor area of 13773.11 sqm