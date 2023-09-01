Imphal: Meira Paibis, women vigilantes of Manipur, have launched a civil disobedience movement against the Assam Rifles.

The movement, which will begins on Saturday, is being organized by the newly formed Committee on Mass Protest Against Assam Rifles.

The movement is being launched in response to the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur, which has claimed the lives of several people and displaced thousands more.

The women protesters are demanding that the government take action to protect its citizens and stop the violence.

The three-point resolution passed by the Committee on Friday states that all government employees should not attend offices, and that general people should stop taking relief materials or aid from central or paramilitary forces.

The resolution also states that essential services, such as electricity, water, solid waste management, media, and medical supply, will not be affected by the movement.

The women leaders have warned that anyone who goes against the movement will be held responsible for any consequences. They have not yet specified how long the movement will continue.