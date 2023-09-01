IMPHAL: Manipur governor Anusuiya Uikey has expressed concern over the fresh spate of violence in the strife-torn state.

Notably, over the past 3-4 days, at least seven (7) persons lost their lives and 13 others sustained injuries in gunfights at buffer zones along Churachandpur-Bishnupur border in Manipur.

The Manipur governor expressed concern over the fresh spate of violence in the state while speaking to a team of Rashtra Sevika Samiti from Assam on Friday (September 01).

Manipur governor Anusuiya Uikey said that violence “will not bring any solution” and therefore all must shun violence.

She said, “All have to live together in peace and should not resort to violence.”

Sunita Didi of Rashtra Sevika Samiti, Guwahati (Assam) along with three others met Manipur governor Anusuiya Uikey and expressed their anguish over the ethnic violence of two communities which claimed many lives in the state.

While expressing their anguish, the team drew the attention of the Manipur governor to make all possible efforts to bring in a durable solution.

They stated that the trust deficit between the two communities has to be removed and therefore steps to bring them to a negotiating table should be taken up.