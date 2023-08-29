Imphal: Two people, one each from the Kuki and Meitei communities, lost their lives and eight others, including a woman and a farmer, sustained bullet injuries in sporadic gun battles at the Naransena canal area of the inter-district borders of Bishnupur and Churachandpur, Manipur on Tuesday, official sources said.

The gun battles between the volunteers of the two communities that began at 6 am on Tuesday are still ongoing, although Manipur police commandos and central forces have been deployed in vulnerable areas.

Laibungjam Inao, 27, a Meitei, and Jangminlen Gangte, a Kuki, were killed in the intense gun battles at Naransena.

Also Read: Assam: Fake currency racket busted in Guwahati, two held with FICN worth Rs 10 lakh

A total of eight people, including a farmer named Salam Jotin, 38, and a woman, were injured.

Laibungjam Inao, a resident of Takheul village in Manipur, died on the way to a hospital in Imphal after being hit on the head.

I Gangte, a resident of Songbo village in Churachandpur, died on the spot.

Also Read: Assam police accused of protecting ASP Subhalakshmi Dutta, who allegedly tortured domestic help

Salam Jotin suffered bullet injuries to his shoulder while working in his paddy field at the Naransena Paddy Canal in Bishnupur district.

He was rushed to the Raj Medicity in Imphal along with the other injured persons. The farmer’s condition is said to be serious, the sources said.

Manipur has been on the boil for the past three to four months, in which over 150 people have been killed and over 60,000 people have been displaced.