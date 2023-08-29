IMPHAL: Intense gunfight between armed miscreants and security forces has been reported from Bishnupur district of Manipur.

According to unconfirmed reports, the gunfight took place at Naranseina Maning Leikai area in Bishnupur district of Manipur on Tuesday (August 29).

The gun-battle broke out in the early hours of August 29.

One civilian, identified as Jangminlen Gangte, was reportedly killed, when armed miscreants opened fire at the village.

Earlier, Manipur police informed that six arms, five rounds of ammunition and two explosives were recovered from Imphal East and Bishnupur districts.

