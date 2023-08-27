Imphal: A group of unidentified miscreants snatched three sophisticated weapons and ammunition from the security guards of the former director of the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Imphal in Manipur on Sunday.

The miscreants, armed with AK-47 rifles, came to the residence of the former director, Dr Rajo, at around 2 a.m. and took away their service weapons – two AK-47 rifles and one carbine – and ammunition at gunpoint.

The security guards could not identify the miscreants. They were deployed at the residence of the former director at Bijoy Govinda, Sagolband, Imphal West district.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter. They are also trying to track down the miscreants and recover the stolen weapons.

The snatching of weapons comes at a time when the central security forces and Manipur police have been recovering a large number of arms and ammunition from various parts of the state.

In a recent operation, the security forces recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from near the Dolaithabi dam area. The team recovered 16 arms including one carbine, one Sten gun, four grenades, 70 ammunition, 16 explosives, and other war-like stores.

Manipur police said that more than 1,000 weapons have been stolen from hill areas and around 2,000-3,000 from valley areas during the past 3-4 months. They are worried that the arms have fallen into the hands of civilians, but they are confident that they will be able to recover them all.