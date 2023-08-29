GUWAHATI: Afake currency racket was busted in Guwahati city of Assam on Tuesday (August 29).

The fake currency racket was busted by the Guwahati police in Assam and seized Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN), with face value of Rs 10 lakhs.

The seizure was made from near Gorchuk police station in Guwahati, Assam.

Two persons have also been arrested by the Guwahati police in Assam for possessing fake currency.

The two arrested individuals have been identified as: Sariful Islam and Sajadul Islam.

Both the accused are residents of Lakhimpur district in Assam.

The duo was later produced before the court with the police investigating the matter.

“A WGPD team from Gorchuk PS arrested 2 – Md Sariful Islam & Sajadul Islam, both from Bihpuria – and recovered FICN 10 lakhs from their possession. Legal action initiated,” the Guwahati police stated in a post on X, previously twitter.

On August 22, a Special Task Force (STF) team of the Assam Police arrested three alleged smugglers of fake currency notes from Goalpara district’s Krishnai area and seized 29 bundles of FICN from their possession.

The seized FICN, of Rs 500 denomination, had a face value of Rs 14.5 lakh.

Smuggling of FICN frequently takes place in Assam and several persons involved in it have been arrested from different parts of the state in the recent past.

Fake currency notes with face value of crores of Rupees have also been seized from the smugglers.

Smuggling of fake currency notes and its circulation has badly affected the country’s economy.