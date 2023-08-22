IMPHAL: Manipur governor Anusuiya Uikey has summoned the state’s assembly session on August 29.

The 12th Manipur legislative assembly will meet at 11:00 am on August 29 (Tuesday) for its fourth session.

Earlier, the Manipur cabinet had decided to convene the state’s assembly session on August 29.

It may be mentioned here that the Congress had said that “constitutional crisis looms over Manipur” due to not holding of normal assembly session on time.

Former Manipur chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh on Sunday (August 20) slammed the BJP-led state government over delay in holding the state’s assembly session.

Ibobi Singh expressed dismay over the BJP-led Manipur government’s ‘inaction’ to convene the assembly session, despite the state being rocked by violence and ethnic clashes over the past nearly four months.

He said: “It is only the Manipur government, who knows why the assembly session has not been convened yet, despite the cabinet, earlier, having decided to convene it on August 21.”

“Not holding assembly session on time, as prescribed by the Constitution, invites unprecedented Constitutional crisis,” the former Manipur chief minister said.

He added: “The opposition, especially the Congress has time and again called for convening a special assembly session to discuss the unrest in Manipur.”