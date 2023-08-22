Shillong: Congress legislative party leader Ronnie V Lyngdoh criticized the central government for not taking the demand for implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) in Meghalaya “seriously”.

He said that the demand is genuine and that the government should examine it carefully before taking a decision.

He also said that his party supports any issue that will benefit the state and its people.

Also Read: Assam: Man found dead in Guwahati’s Sonapur

Lyngdoh also spoke about the stiff opposition against railway projects in Meghalaya.

Also Read: Meghalaya: CBI to probe 2015 “encounter” of Sengbath Ch Marak

He said that the parties opposing the railways have a genuine fear of influx and that the government should address this concern before implementing the project.

He also said that the government should ensure that the railway project does not affect the demography of the state.