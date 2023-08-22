Guwahati: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will carry forward with the investigation into the 2015 encounter killing of Sengbath Ch Marak in Garo Hills, Meghalaya.

The Meghalaya High Court ordered the CBI probe in April 2023, after Sengbath’s father alleged that his son was killed in a fake encounter.

Sengbath was the son of the Nokma (village headman) of Oragitok village.

He was allegedly killed on March 4, 2015, by police who claimed he was a member of the Garo National Liberation Army (GNLA).

However, Sengbath’s family and villagers have alleged that he was killed in cold blood.

The CBI’s special crime unit will probe the case.

The unit has been tasked with collecting evidence and interrogating the police personnel involved in the encounter.