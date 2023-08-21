Guwahati: One of the most awaited projects in Meghalaya has been the State Zoo in Ri-Bhoi district but unfortunately, the opening of the zoo has been delayed due to some technical issues.

While the Chief Minister in May announced that the zoo would be open to the public by August, it did not exactly happen as per plans.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma also inspected the Zoo in May.

It may be mentioned the zoo is being constructed at a cost of approximately Rs 35 crore.

The Zoo would be one of the major attractions for tourists as being located in Ri Bhoi, it can be accessible to people moving to Meghalaya from Guwahati, Assam as well.

Most people usually use Ri Bhoi’s Nongpoh as a pit stop but with the zoo opening up, people would use Ri Bhoi as a tourist destination more.