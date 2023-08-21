Imphal: An alleged drug smuggler from Assam was arrested along with 346.43 grams of brown sugar packed in 30 soap cases at a place near Mao, Manipur’s last border town with Nagaland on the northern side, the police said on Monday.

The person has been identified as Rahul Saikia of Dangdhara Gaon in Jorhat, Assam.

He was arrested in the presence of an Executive Magistrate near Martyrs’ Park in the Senapati district of Manipur, the police said.

Acting on a tip, sleuths of the anti-narcotic cell of Senapati district police intercepted the illegal drugs during a check of the vehicle (Renault KWID car bearing Assam registration number) that the arrested person was driving.

He was speeding towards Dimapur from Imphal side near Martyr’s Park, about two kilometres south of Mao police station on Sunday, around 5:30 am, the police also said.

Upon checking the vehicle, the police detected the 30 soap cases containing brown sugar concealed under the car’s front dashboard.

The driver was detained after registering an NDPS Act case against him. He and the seized items were later handed over to Mao police station for further investigation, the police added.