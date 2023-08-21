GUWAHATI: A probe has been ordered by the Assam education department after a video of the principal of Dhemaji Commerce College in Assam Dipak Kr Neog drinking alcohol on campus with four other people went viral.

According to sources, a show cause notice has been issued to the principal of Dhemaji Commerce College in Assam Dipak Kr Neog in connection with the allegations.

Furthermore, the district commissioner (DC) of Dhemaji has been asked by the Assam education department to submit a report on the matter.

It may be mentioned here that the Dhemaji district administration in Assam has already ordered a probe on the matter under an additional DC.

Notably, students of the Dhemaji Commerce College in Assam staged a protest on Saturday (August 19) after a video of their principal, Dipak Kr Neog, drinking alcohol on campus with four other people went viral.

The students’ union and the RSS-affiliated student organisation ABVP held the protest, claiming that the principal’s actions violated the sanctity of the learning environment.

“We saw a video of our principal and four other people drinking alcohol in a room inside our college campus,” said a student leader.

“This is unacceptable behaviour for a person in his position. He should be held accountable for his actions,” he said.

The incident has sparked outrage among the students and the general public. Many people have taken to social media to express their disgust at the principal’s behaviour.

The incident has also raised questions about the drinking culture in educational institutions. There have been a number of cases in recent years of students and teachers being caught drinking on campus.