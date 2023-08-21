Guwahati: The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) is now eying at five Lok Sabha seats in Assam as the INDIA alliance in the centre strengthens.

A party source informed that the AITC which is part of the 26-party INDIA alliance, is in discussions for five seats in Assam.

The seats are not yet confirmed, the parties are looking out for strategic advances in terms of seat sharing.

While Congress has the upper hand in Assam due to its long-existing base in the state, TMC might take be allowed to contest seats where it sets a strong base.

This, however, will be discussed with Congress or any member of the alliance to set for an errorless discussion.

The TMC in Assam has already started preparing for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

In the coming days, the party is trying to strengthen its committees with new memberships as well as reshuffle the existing ones.

State President of the TMC, Ripun Bora also expressed the willingness of the party to contest in the seat on as many as seats possible.

He said that the TMC would contest in as many as five seats in the coming Lok Sabha, but it would not contest on any seat that the Congress has sitting MPs or where it has a stronger base.

The entire process is moving forward with discussions within the alliance.