TEZPUR: A doctor, on Monday (August 21) morning, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Tezpur town of Assam.

The doctor was found dead inside his residence at Tezpur town in Assam.

The deceased doctor has been identified as Raunak Prajapati.

He hailed from Rajasthan.

Also read: Border issues with Assam in Bodo dominated areas almost resolved: Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu

Dr Prajapati was working at the Misamari sub-health centre in Assam.

It is suspected that the doctor might have died by suicide.