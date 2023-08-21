GUWAHATI: Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu, on Sunday (August 20), said that border disputes between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, in areas mostly inhabited by people belonging to the Bodo community, are almost resolved barring a few pockets.

Addressing the first-ever interactive session on ‘Understanding socio-cultural issues of Bodos in Arunachal’ at the DK Convention Centre in Itanagar, CM Khandu said that “drawing a boundary line is not the end of the job”.

For peace and progress to go along together, the Arunachal Pradesh CM said, people living on either side of the boundary have to work together with bonhomie and brotherhood.

“This wasn’t possible earlier because of the lack of sincerity of the Congress government and the convoluted approach with which they used to work. They had neither clarity of thought nor any concrete action plan. But the BJP government was determined to make the headway with the resolve of Abhi Nahi Toh Kabhi Nahi,” he said.

Khandu said that both Assam and Arunachal Pradesh are moving forward with conviction, openness and compassion for greater cultural cooperation between the people of the two states.

Khandu today asserted that only because of the NDA government at the centre and the BJP governments in the two neighbouring states and with concerted efforts of all stakeholders, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh have come a long way in fostering harmony and peaceful coexistence among the people living on the inter-state boundary.

Claiming “step motherly and irresponsible attitude of the Congress” towards the Northeast, Khandu said that this ‘attitude’ caused damage to the Northeast, particularly Assam, which had to go through a tumultuous phase of violence, gun culture and insurgency.

“Things have changed drastically since 2014. Peace has come back and development is taking place rapidly,” he pointed out.

Terming corruption as one of the biggest hurdles to development and peace in the region, Khandu blamed it on the Congress regime. He said that ‘corruption’ was a ‘gift’ from the then central government.

“Today our government, backed by our political will, is rooting out corruption from every sphere of governance,” the Arunachal Pradesh CM said.