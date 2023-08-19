Guwahati: The Meghalaya High Court has directed the state government to repair the Jowai bypass within the next fortnight.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) on the condition of the Jowai Bypass to Ratacherra stretch of NH-6.

The court said that the bypass is in an “absolutely abominable condition” and that passenger vehicles are unable to navigate because of the deep potholes.

Heavy vehicles also suffer regular breakdowns on the bypass, which has resulted in it being altogether abandoned by most of the vehicles going towards Ratacherra.

The court said that the state government’s report on the condition of the bypass does not appear to be satisfactory and that it does not seem that any concrete action has been taken to repair the road.

The court has also directed the Secretary of State PWD to personally visit the site and ensure that the major potholes are filled up within the next fortnight.