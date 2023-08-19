Guwahati: The police in Meghalaya have arrested another person for his alleged role in the July 24 Tura Violence.

Laben Ch Marak, an adviser to the ACHIK organization and former Meghalaya Civil Services officer, was arrested by West Garo Hills police for his alleged role in the violence that broke out in Tura on July 24.

He was one of the ACHIK leaders who was on an indefinite hunger strike before the meeting with Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.

Also Read: Assam: Elephant tusk weighing 2.5 kg seized in Morigaon

The other two leaders, Bernita R Marak and Balkarin Ch Marak are still absconding.

The violence broke out after a mob gathered outside the CM’s Mini Secretariat and started pelting stones.

About 18 police personnel were injured and 21 government and private vehicles were damaged. The chief minister and other government officials escaped unharmed.

Also Read: Meghalaya Pineapple Fest 2023 kicks off in Delhi

Marak has been booked under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Meghalaya (Maintenance of Public Order) Act and Prevention to Damage to Public Property Act.

He has been remanded in police custody till August 21.

The police are still investigating the matter and are looking for the other two leaders.