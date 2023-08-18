Guwahati: The Meghalaya Pineapple Fest 2023 kicked off on Friday at the iconic Dilli Haat, INA, New Delhi, celebrating the state’s famed produce, the succulent Kew pineapples.

The event was inaugurated by the Union Minister of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, Giriraj Singh, in the presence of Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma and other dignitaries.

Speaking at the event, Giriraj Singh said, “I am glad to see the Meghalaya Pineapple Fest being held in Delhi. This is a great opportunity to showcase the delicious and nutritious Kew pineapples to a wider audience. I am confident that this event will help to boost the demand for Meghalaya pineapples in the national market.”

Sangma said, “The Meghalaya Pineapple Fest is a celebration of our state’s rich agricultural heritage. Our pineapples are known for their sweetness, low acidity, and high nutritional value. I am confident that this event will help to promote Meghalaya pineapples to a wider audience and boost the income of our farmers.”

The Meghalaya Pineapple Fest will run for three days and will feature a variety of activities, including a farmers’ market, a food festival, cultural performances, and a cooking competition. The event is expected to attract thousands of visitors from Delhi and the surrounding areas.

The Meghalaya government has been working to promote the cultivation and marketing of pineapples in the state. In recent years, the state has emerged as one of the leading producers of pineapples in the country. The state government has also been providing financial assistance to farmers to set up pineapple processing units.

The Meghalaya Pineapple Fest is a major step towards promoting the cultivation and marketing of pineapples in the state.

The event is expected to help to boost the demand for Meghalaya pineapples in the national market and improve the income of farmers.

In addition to the pineapples, the fest also featured other agricultural produce from Meghalaya, such as Lakadong turmeric, Khasi mandarin, and ginger. There were also cultural performances by artists from Meghalaya.

The fest was a success and was well-attended by people from all over Delhi. It was a great opportunity to showcase the rich agricultural heritage of Meghalaya and to promote the state’s produce to a wider audience.

The Meghalaya government has said that it plans to hold the Meghalaya Pineapple Fest in other cities in the coming years.