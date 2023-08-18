Guwahati: The Jaintia National Council (JNC) asked the Meghalaya government to change the rules for getting permission to mine coal.

They want the rules to be changed so that small miners can get permission, even if they don’t own a lot of land.

The JNC said that the current rules require miners to own 100 hectares of land. This is too much land for most small miners to own.

The JNC also said that the current rules will hurt the local coal mining industry.

The state government said that they will meet with the Ministry of Coal India to discuss the issue. They are hoping to change the rules so that small miners can get permission to mine coal.