Guwahati: In a major political development in Assam, former Union Minister of State and senior BJP leader, Rajen Gohain will resign from his cabinet status today.

The 72-year-old politician and senior BJP leader has represented the Nowgong constituency since 1999.

He won the seat for a consequent four terms till 2014 before being denied the party ticket in 2019.

He currently enjoys a cabinet status and is the chairman of the Food Crop Development Corporation but multiple sources said that he will quit through a resignation letter he will submit to the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Sources said that his decision is related to the recent clash between new and old BJP members.

He was also not satisfied with the delimitation process where a few parts of the Nowgon Lok Sabha constituency were included in the newly formed Kaziranga Lok Sabha Constituency.

Further, he was also dissatisfied with him not being given the ticket in 2019 despite being a four-time MP.

However, it is not yet clear if he will quit the BJP as well.

Further details to be updated.