Guwahati: The police arrested another cadre of the newly floated Khasi militant outfit National Liberation Council of Nongkyndong (NLCN) from Iewduh (Bara Bazar) in Shillong, Meghalaya on Thursday.

The arrested person has identified himself as the self-styled Area Commander of East Khasi Hills District.

With this arrest, the total number of NLCN members arrested has gone up to 11.

It may be mentioned that of the total cadres arrested, one is a juvenile and one is a pregnant lady.

They have been sent to judicial custody.

Police said that they are conducting operations to nab the other cadres of the outfit.

The NLCN is a newly floated militant outfit that came out recently. The police are trying to trace more members of the organisation.