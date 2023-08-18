Guwahati: Forest officials in the Morigaon district of Assam recovered an elephant tusk during a raid.

As per reports, the raid was conducted in the Tengatoli area of Laharighat in Morigaon.

They seized an elephant’s tusk weighing approximately 2.5 kg.

Also Read: Assam: Mother-son duo arrested for wildlife trafficking

The tusk was recovered from the residence of Asmat Ali based on source input.

The forest department detained Ali for further investigation immediately.

Also Read: Hayagriva Madhava Temple : A famous holy place to visit in Assam

While it is quite uncommon in Assam for elephants to be poached, smugglers usually steal the tusk from dead elephants as the ivory is sold at a high price in the black market.

The forest officials are investigating the matter.