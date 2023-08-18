Hayagriva Madhava Temple, located in the Monikut Hill of Kamrup district, is one of the popular religious places to visit in Assam that is dedicated to Lord Hayagriva which is a horse headed incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

Located about 28 kilometres from Guwahati, Hayagriva Madhava Temple in Hajo which is one among the famous places to visit in Assam, is an example of marvellous ancient Assamese architecture besides being a place of worship.

The present stone temple structure was constructed by the King Raghudeva Narayan in 1583 and it enshrines an image of Lord Hayagriva.

According to Hindu scriptures, Lord Hayagriva is depicted as a God with four hands with one holding the Vedas, two holding the conch and discus (Sudarshan Chakra) and the other blessing devotees with knowledge.

The story goes that Lord Vishnu took the incarnation as a God of knowledge and wisdom to recover the Vedas or the ancient religious texts from two demons named Madhu and Kaitabja who had stolen them.

According to some other historians, a king of Pala dynasty constructed the original structure of the temple in the sixth century.

One of the most attractive features of this sacred structure is the continuous row of elephants carved on the lowest level of its walls.

Meanwhile, figures of the ten incarnations of Lord Vishnu and the sculptural depictions of stories from Hindu scriptures on the walls of the temple proves that it is a finest example of Assamese architecture.

The temple is one such place where you can witness the confluence of different religions that attracts people from far flung places. It is not only a place of worship for Hindus but also a holy site for the Buddhists.

Some Buddhists believe that the temple is a place where Lord Buddha attained Nirvana or spiritual enlightenment.

It also attracts lots of Buddhist monks and devotees in addition to people belonging to the Hindu religion.

To bask in the sacred atmosphere and renew yourself with a surge of hope and positivity, you should definitely take time out to visit Hayagriva Madhav Temple with your family.

Meanwhile, the temple is not only a site of historical wonder but also a great place to sight some beautiful black soft-shell turtles in the big pond near it known as Madhab Pukhuri.

How to Reach

The nearest airport from Hayagriva Madhav Temple is Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati which is situated at a distance of 36.6 km.

The nearest railway station is Guwahati Railway Station located only at a distance of 32.2 km.

Bus services are regularly available from Guwahati to Hajo.