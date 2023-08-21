Guwahati: The Assam Police arrested three linkmen of the banned insurgent outfit Kamatapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) on extortion charges in Kokrajhar district on Monday.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Pranab Rai (21), Mandeep Rai (19), and Nabayjyoti Rai (22).

They were nabbed by a team of Karimganj police from the Kashibari area following a tip-off.

They were accused of being involved in extortion in the areas.

A case has been registered against them at Fakiragram police station.

An investigation has been initiated in connection with the arrest.

A police source said that the affiliation or connection of the arrested persons with the KLO is also being examined.

The source informed that even though there was input on them being involved in extortion, the police would verify if the money was being collected for the outfit or if were they collecting it for themselves.