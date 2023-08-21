Guwahati: India’s oldest domesticated Asiatic elephant, Bijuli Prasad died at the age of 90 on Sunday night in the Behali Tea Estate in Sonitpur district of Assam.

Bijuli Prasad had been ill for a long time and breathed his last on Sunday night.

The pachyderm, which carried the witness of British colonialism, was in the Behali tea estate at the time of its death.

Bijuli Prasad, once the royal guest of the British, was bought by the Williamson Magor Tea Company about 82 years ago.

The British named it Bijuli Prasad and it had become a member of the Williamson Magor family.

People in large numbers thronged to pay their last tributes to the elephant. The death of Bijuli Prasad is being mourned by nature lovers.