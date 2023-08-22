Shillong: The Meghalaya Health Department has sought a report from the Directorate of Health Services (MI) on the surge in conjunctivitis cases in the state, especially in the Ri-Bhoi District.

Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh said that health centres across the state have been asked to remain on alert and that advisories have been issued to the public on how to prevent the spread of the infection.

The office of the District Medical and Health Officer, East Khasi Hills, has already issued a health advisory, which advises people to practice good hygiene, including frequently washing their hands, avoiding touching their eyes with unwashed hands, and maintaining personal hygiene.

Conjunctivitis is a highly contagious eye infection that can spread easily from one person to another through direct contact with the eye secretions of the infected person or indirectly through contaminated objects.

Symptoms of conjunctivitis include redness and swelling of the eyes, watery discharge, itching, difficulty in tolerating light, and eyelids that may stick together in the morning.