Guwahati: A dead body of a man was found near Sonapur on the outskirts of Guwahati, Assam by locals.

As per reports, the body was found at Moupur in Sonapur.

The deceased later after investigation was identified as Robin Thapa.

He was working at a liquor manufacturing located in Byrnihat.

The police have initiated an investigation.

However, it is yet to be confirmed if the youth was murdered or if the incident was an accident.