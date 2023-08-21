IMPHAL: “Constitutional crisis looms over Manipur.”

This was stated by former Manipur chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh on Sunday (August 20).

The former Manipur chief minister and Congress veteran made this statement while speaking on the delay in holding the state’s assembly session.

Ibobi Singh expressed dismay over the BJP-led Manipur government’s ‘inaction’ to convene the assembly session, despite the state being rocked by violence and ethnic clashes over the past nearly four months.

He said: “It is only the Manipur government, who knows why the assembly session has not been convened yet, despite the cabinet, earlier, having decided to convene it on August 21.”

“Not holding assembly session on time, as prescribed by the Constitution, invites unprecedented Constitutional crisis,” the former Manipur chief minister said.

He added: “The opposition, especially the Congress has time and again called for convening a special assembly session to discuss the unrest in Manipur.”

Former Manipur chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh further said that the governor should have convened the assembly session 15 days ago.

“The reasons for delay in convening the assembly session are best known by the government,” said Singh.