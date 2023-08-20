IMPHAL: Fresh landslide has been reported from the vital Imphal-Silchar road in Manipur.

This fresh landslide along the Imphal-Silchar road, in the stretch between Rangkhul and Langkhul Khullel in Noney district of Manipur, disrupted traffic movement on Sunday (August 20).

The fresh landslide on Sunday (August 20) took place just a day after traffic movement along the road were restored following a massive landslide.

Fresh and heavy rain triggered the landslide at around 7 on Sunday (August 20) morning.

Heavy machinery has been deployed to clear the road at present.

Over 500 goods-laden trucks are stranded on this inter-state road, officials said.

The highway witnessed a similar situation on August 15 as well when a major landslide resulted in it getting blocked for at least four days.

The traffic movement was restored late on Saturday (August 19) evening.

However, this fresh landslide has resulted in the highway getting blocked once again.

A team of Noney district administration in Manipur monitored the landslide-affected points along the highway stretch.

The clearance of debris is being carried out by NHIDCL with the help of heavy machinery.

Heavy rains lashed Noneh, Jiribam and Tamenglong districts of Manipur, disrupting power supplies, uprooting trees, and disrupting the power supply in different areas.

The MeT department has stated that the weather will remain cloudy with intermittent rain till August 26.