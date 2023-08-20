IMPHAL: Myanmar nationals, who have been languishing in Manipur jails, are likely to be deported to their home country soon.

Officials sources informed Northeast Now that the Myanmar nationals who completed their conviction period and are still languishing in Manipur jails are likely to be deported back to their home country soon.

The Manipur government recently wrote to the central government requesting deportation of Myanmar nationals at the earliest, sources informed on Sunday (August 20).

Notably, there are a total of 121 Myanmar nationals lodged at the Manipur central jail in Imphal West district.

Among the 121 Myanmar nationals in Manipur central jail, four are ordinary under trial prisoners (UTP), 12 UTP (Foreigner), 40 UTP (ND&PS) Act, one PIT-(NDPS Act) detenu, three convicts and 36 foreigner convicts.

This was informed by sources in the Manipur home department.

It may be mentioned here that there are over 2200 Myanmar nationals in Manipur, who entered the state without valid documents and are currently taking shelter as refugees at different detention centres in the state.