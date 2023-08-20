IMPHAL: A motorcycle-borne 53-year-old tribal man, on Sunday (August 20), was gunned down by armed miscreants in Churachandpur district of Manipur.

The incident took place at Khuga Tampak area under Churachandpur police station in Manipur.

The body of Lalkhanthang (53) that suffered multiple bullet wounds was recovered at around 7 am near Khuga Tampak Tuithanpi in Churachandpur district headquarters of Manipur.

Lalkhanthang was a resident of Dorcas Road at New Lamka area in Churachandpur district of Manipur.

Manipur police informed that the dead tribal man was shot at by unknown armed miscreants.

Also read: Manipur: Kuki Inpi demands withdrawal of cases against tribal leaders, intellectuals

It is suspected that the man died on the spot due to bullet injuries.

The two-wheeler that the man was riding was also recovered from the spot of the crime.

Meanwhile, the Manipur police has launched an investigation into the killing.

A case has also been registered and the body of Lalkhanthang has been taken to the Churachandpur district hospital in Manipur for the post-mortem.

No group has claimed responsibility for the killing thus far.