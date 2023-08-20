Guwahati: Kuki Inpi, an influential Kuki organisation of Manipur, has demanded the withdrawal of criminal cases filed against writers, intellectuals, scholars, academicians, leaders and statesmen of the Kuki community since the ethnic violence erupted in the state on May 3.

The cases were filed by radical and secessionist Meiteis with malicious intent, the Kuki Inpi said in a memorandum addressed to the Prime Minister.

The memorandum also condemned Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s speech in Parliament on the Manipur crisis, saying that Shah had shown partiality towards Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and his narratives.

The Kuki Inpi said that the cases against the Kuki scholars and intellectuals were a clear reflection of the bleak state of academic freedom in India.

The memorandum also demanded that the government act against those secessionists and Valley Based Insurgent Groups (VBIG) who have nexus with them, including Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

The Kuki Inpi said that the ethnic cleansing of the Kukis from Manipur was being carried out and that the Central government should immediately expedite the demand for a separate state for the Kukis.

The memorandum also said that the problem should be viewed beyond politics and party affiliation.