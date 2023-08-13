Guwahati: The Kuki Inpi Manipur, a prominent Kuki organization, has strongly criticised the recent statement made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the parliamentary monsoon session on the state’s situation.

The Kuki Inpi Manipur in a statement termed Amit Shah’s remark as deeply unfortunate and dismaying.

It added that the ongoing unrest and violence in Manipur cannot be attributed to an ‘influx’ of Kuki people into the region, as suggested by the Union Home Minister.

According to the Kuki Inpi, the Meitei community’s concerns regarding the perceived ‘influx of Kukis’ are driven by “jealousy and antagonism”, with no substantial evidence to support these claims.

The statement further read that Kukis residing outside of Manipur hold no influence over the turmoil in the region.

The organization criticised both the Union Home Minister and Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh for making “prejudicial statements” without substantial empirical evidence.

They further said that such statements are not only abhorrent and nonsensical but also have the potential to exacerbate tensions within the state.

They also claimed that these statements have the effect of negating the Kuki community’s history, origin, and identity.

The organisation said that Amit Shah has sacrificed the Kukis at the altar of N Biren Singh.

The Kuki Inpi Manipur further spoke of an alternate perspective on the ongoing situation, highlighting the impact of developments in Myanmar.

It stated that the intensified pro-democracy movement in Myanmar has led to the vulnerability of Valley-Based Insurgent Groups (VBIGs) operating from Myanmar soil.

These groups, which have engaged in subversive and anti-national activities within Manipur and India, can no longer rely on the military junta’s protection.

Consequently, there is increased pressure on the Manipur government to provide refuge to these VBIGs, leading to the government’s alleged misrepresentation of the Kuki community’s role, the KIP said.

They further accused Chief Minister N Biren Singh and associated organisations of launching an ethnic cleansing campaign against the Kuki community, purportedly to “extend Meitei influence across Manipur”.

The KIP also expressed alarm over the portrayal of the Kuki community in a negative light and demanded evidence and an apology from the Union Home Minister if his claims could not be substantiated.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah in his statement claimed that the tribal community members in Manipur are Myanmar nationals.